Debit card limits.

Spending online or in-store

If you have a Platinum Debit Mastercard®, you’ll be able to access all the funds in your account as long as the available balance of the account is more than the transaction amount.

If you have a standard debit card, you can only use it for EFTPOS payments. It can’t be used for online payments. The maximum daily EFTPOS limit is capped at $2,000 and can’t be changed.