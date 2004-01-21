Debit card limits.
Spending online or in-store
If you have a Platinum Debit Mastercard®, you’ll be able to access all the funds in your account as long as the available balance of the account is more than the transaction amount.
If you have a standard debit card, you can only use it for EFTPOS payments. It can’t be used for online payments. The maximum daily EFTPOS limit is capped at $2,000 and can’t be changed.
Withdrawing cash
You can withdraw cash at any Australian or overseas ATMs, Bank@Post and EFTPOS terminals up to a combined amount of $2,000 per day. To withdraw cash from an overseas ATM, you’ll need to select the credit option available on the ATM.
Standard debit card cannot be used overseas.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
Bank@Post is an agency service provided by Australia Post on behalf of Bankwest. Bank@Post is available at participating Post Offices. Services available are cash withdrawals, deposits, balance enquiries and credit card repayments. Limits apply.