How to update your contact details
Read time 2 min
You can update most of your personal details anytime in the app or online banking.
On This Page
Update personal details
You can add a contact phone number and update your residential, postal or email address or your occupation anytime in the app or in online banking.
In the app
- Log in to the Bankwest App
- Tap on the ‘Profile’ icon on the top left-hand corner
- Got to ‘Settings’ and tap ‘Personal Details’ and enter your PIN
- Select the details you want to change and follow the prompts.
In online banking
- Go to ‘My details’ and tap ‘My contact details’ in the menu
- Enter your SMS code
- Select the details you want to change and follow the prompts.
Update mobile number
For security reasons, we'll need to speak to you to update your mobile number. Please contact us on 13 17 19 for assistance, or +61 8 9449 2840 if calling from overseas. Heads up, overseas calls are subject to international rates.
Update overseas details
Overseas contact numbers
If you have an overseas number, you’ll need to call us on 13 17 19 for assistance, or +61 8 9449 2840 if calling from overseas. Heads up, overseas calls are subject to international rates.
International address
If you have an international address, message us in the app or online banking to update it.