WA December spending surges; Black Friday tops Boxing Day
Bankwest’s Spend Trends data shows a strong end to 2025, with Western Australians concentrating their spending on major retail sectors in December, especially during Black Friday week and Christmas lead-up.
- Black Friday surpassed Boxing Day, with spending during Black Friday week 28% higher than Boxing Day week, driven by electric appliances, airlines, and discount stores (in shopping categories).
- Total spend for week of Black Friday (28 November- 4 December) was 6% higher in 2025 than the same period in 2024.
- December saw a 9.7% increase in customers transacting and a 22.7% rise in total spend compared with November. Sporting Toy Stores and Department Stores experienced the biggest gains in customers.
- Highest total spending growth month on month was in Discount Stores (+64.7%), Sporting Toy Stores (+55.3%) and Department Stores (+45.8%).
Average spend per transaction climbed 11.8% month-on-month, with total spend up 7.6% from last year, largely driven by a 7.7% rise in average transaction value. Shopper numbers were nearly flat (–0.1%).
All generations spent more on average per transaction compared with the same period last year, with Gen Z leading the way in total spend growth, despite a reduction in customers transacting.
Generational Snapshot (Dec 24 compared to Dec 25):
- Gen Z: Fewer unique customers (–4.5%), but higher spend volume (+13%) and average value (+10%)
- Millennials: Slight drop in customers (–0.4%), spend volume up (+5%), average value up (+4%)
- Gen X: Fewer customers (–3%), spend volume up (+3%), average value up (+4%)
- Baby Boomers: Fewer customers (–4%), spend volume steady, average value up (+4%)
Comments attributable to: Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery
“December’s data shows Western Australians are continuing to make the most of major sales events, and revealed the Black Friday week of shopping outpaced Boxing Day week in terms of total spend.
“This year’s Black Friday sales potentially became a launchpad for Christmas shopping, with many Western Australians likely taking advantage of the deals to purchase gifts.
“The surge in shoppers and spending at Sporting and Toy Stores in December suggests West Aussie families were also stocking up on presents from these stores for the festive season.
“While overall customer numbers remain steady, we’re continuing to see a clear trend towards higher-value transactions including shoppers spending more on filling their grocery trolly in December”.
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Nov 25 v Dec 25)
9.7%
Total Spend Change
22.7%
Average Spend Change
11.8%
Year-on-Year (Dec 24 v Dec 25)
Number of Customers Transacting
-0.1%
7.6%
7.7%
Black Friday compared to Boxing Day sales 2025 and Black Friday 2024
|
Black Friday (28 Nov - 4 Dec 25) v Boxing Day Week (25 Dec - 31 Dec 25)
|
Black Friday Total Spend 28% higher
|
Black Friday 2025 v Black Friday 2024
|
Black Friday 2025 6% higher than total spend 2024
|
Shopping Categories
|
Shown as % higher spend at Black Friday
|Electric Appliance
|+56.3%
|Airline
|+45.7%
|Discount Stores
|+42%
|Department Stores
|+33%
|Sporting Toy Stores
|+31.1%
|Clothing Stores
|+25.5%
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting in December
Month-on-Month
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
+52.4%
+32.7%
+32.2%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
-0.3%
+2.4%
+3.1%
Year-on-Year
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Professional Services
+10.4%
Other Transport
+9.1%
Education
+8.9%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Interior Furnishings
-15.8%
Service Stations
-5.8%
Hotel-Motel
-5.1%
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend
+64.7%
+55.3%
+45.8%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend
+0.3%
Biggest Growth in Average Transaction
+24.2%
Smallest Growth in Average Transaction
-8.0%
-4.6%
-4.4%
Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend
+34.3%
+21.2%
+20.9%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend
-7.8%
-7.4%
-4.0%
Biggest Growth in Average Transaction
+23.0%
+16.4%
+14.9%
Smallest Growth in Average Transaction
-9.5%
-5.6%
-3.7%
Generational snapshot
|Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
|Total Spend Volume of Transactions
|Average Transactions
|Gen Z
|-4.5%
|+13%
|+10%
|Millennials
|-0.4%
|+5%
|+4%
|Gen X
|-3%
|+3%
|+4%
|Baby Boomers
|-4%
|0%
|+4%
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi Cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.