WA December spending surges; Black Friday tops Boxing Day

Bankwest’s Spend Trends data shows a strong end to 2025, with Western Australians concentrating their spending on major retail sectors in December, especially during Black Friday week and Christmas lead-up.

Black Friday surpassed Boxing Day, with spending during Black Friday week 28% higher than Boxing Day week, driven by electric appliances, airlines, and discount stores (in shopping categories).

Total spend for week of Black Friday (28 November- 4 December) was 6% higher in 2025 than the same period in 2024.

December saw a 9.7% increase in customers transacting and a 22.7% rise in total spend compared with November. Sporting Toy Stores and Department Stores experienced the biggest gains in customers.

Highest total spending growth month on month was in Discount Stores (+64.7%), Sporting Toy Stores (+55.3%) and Department Stores (+45.8%).

Average spend per transaction climbed 11.8% month-on-month, with total spend up 7.6% from last year, largely driven by a 7.7% rise in average transaction value. Shopper numbers were nearly flat (–0.1%).

All generations spent more on average per transaction compared with the same period last year, with Gen Z leading the way in total spend growth, despite a reduction in customers transacting.

Generational Snapshot (Dec 24 compared to Dec 25):