WA consumer spending normalises after festive season frenzy

WA consumer spending fell sharply as West Aussie shoppers hit pause after a bumper December, with only the travel sector bucking the trend, Bankwest’s January Spend Trends data reveals.

Overall spending in January fell 18.4%, with approximately 9.6% fewer unique customers transacting per category and a 9.8% drop in average transaction value compared with December.

Department Stores’ unique shopper numbers dropped 32.4%, Discount Department Store spending fell 50.6%, and Sporting/Toy Stores saw a 35.2% decline in unique customers from the prior month.

The travel industry experienced growth, with unique airline transactions increasing by 9.9% and total spend rising by 16.4% in January compared with December.

Travel agencies and car rentals also experienced increased customers (unique customers up 8.7% and 4.5% respectively) month-on-month.

Compared with the same period last year total spend continued to firm (up 1.7%), despite fewer unique shoppers (down 2.1%), driven by a higher average transaction value (up 3.9%).

Gen Z and Millennials were the only generations to see increases in total spend year-on-year with Millennials also spending an average 6.8% more per transaction compared with January 2025.

Gen X experienced small declines in both unique shoppers (down 2.7%) and spending (down 0.3%) compared with the same period last year.

Approximately 6.9% fewer Baby Boomer customers transacted across the categories and total spend was down 5.7% with average transaction values steady (down 0.3%) year-on-year.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:

“The festive and sales season clearly delivered a spending surge in December, so it’s not surprising to see January return to normal levels as many people take stock of their finances after Christmas.

“We saw a significant pullback in spending this month and traditional retail categories saw the expected declines after December’s highs.

“Travel and recreation categories strengthened, indicating Western Australians prioritised experiences and making the most of the summer break.

“Overall, spending remains slightly above the same time last year with West Australians still spending, but they’re being thoughtful, by focusing on value and where it matters most after the festive period.”