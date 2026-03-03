WA consumer spending normalises after festive season frenzy
WA consumer spending fell sharply as West Aussie shoppers hit pause after a bumper December, with only the travel sector bucking the trend, Bankwest’s January Spend Trends data reveals.
- Overall spending in January fell 18.4%, with approximately 9.6% fewer unique customers transacting per category and a 9.8% drop in average transaction value compared with December.
- Department Stores’ unique shopper numbers dropped 32.4%, Discount Department Store spending fell 50.6%, and Sporting/Toy Stores saw a 35.2% decline in unique customers from the prior month.
- The travel industry experienced growth, with unique airline transactions increasing by 9.9% and total spend rising by 16.4% in January compared with December.
- Travel agencies and car rentals also experienced increased customers (unique customers up 8.7% and 4.5% respectively) month-on-month.
Compared with the same period last year total spend continued to firm (up 1.7%), despite fewer unique shoppers (down 2.1%), driven by a higher average transaction value (up 3.9%).
- Gen Z and Millennials were the only generations to see increases in total spend year-on-year with Millennials also spending an average 6.8% more per transaction compared with January 2025.
- Gen X experienced small declines in both unique shoppers (down 2.7%) and spending (down 0.3%) compared with the same period last year.
- Approximately 6.9% fewer Baby Boomer customers transacted across the categories and total spend was down 5.7% with average transaction values steady (down 0.3%) year-on-year.
Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:
“The festive and sales season clearly delivered a spending surge in December, so it’s not surprising to see January return to normal levels as many people take stock of their finances after Christmas.
“We saw a significant pullback in spending this month and traditional retail categories saw the expected declines after December’s highs.
“Travel and recreation categories strengthened, indicating Western Australians prioritised experiences and making the most of the summer break.
“Overall, spending remains slightly above the same time last year with West Australians still spending, but they’re being thoughtful, by focusing on value and where it matters most after the festive period.”
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Dec 25 v Jan 26)
-18.4%
Year-on-Year (Jan 25 v Jan 26)
Number of Customers Transacting
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting
Month-on-Month
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Travel Agency
Auto Rental
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Sporting Toy Stores
Department Stores
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Discount Stores
Biggest Growth in Value
Smallest Growth in Value
Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Biggest Growth in Value
Smallest Growth in Value
Generational snapshot
|Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
|Total Spend Volume of Transactions
|Average Transactions
|Gen Z
|+2.4%
|+8.3%
|+2.6%
|Millennials
|-1.7%
|+4.9%
|+6.8%
|Gen X
|-2.7%
|-0.3%
|+2.3%
|Baby Boomers
|-6.9%
|-5.7%
|-0.3%
Where the generations are spending
|Number of unique
customers transacting
|Volume of transactions
|Average value of transactions
|Gen Z
|Other Transport
|+18.5%
|Other Transport
|+47.8%
|Other Transport
|+24.7%
|Hotel-Motel
|-4.2%
|Repair Shops
|-23.7%
|Repair Shops
|-24.7%
|Millennials
|Other Transport
|+9.6%
|Repair Shops
|+32.0%
|Repair Shops
|+33.5%
|Interior Furnishings
|-18.6%
|Service Stations
|-16.7%
|Service Stations
|-8.7%
|Gen X
|Other Transport
|+8.2%
|Miscellaneous Stores
|+23.0%
|Miscellaneous Stores
|+15.6%
|Interior Furnishings
|-23.0%
|Repair shops
|-23.6%
|Repair Shops
|-17.7%
|Baby Boomers
|Miscellaneous Stores
|+3.8%
|Miscellaneous Stores
|+12.3%
|Hardware
|+24.5%
|Interior Furnishings
|-29.6%
|Mail Order
|-32.0%
|Mail Order
|-25.2%
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi Cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.