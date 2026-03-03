Skip to main contentGo to search

WA consumer spending normalises after festive season frenzy

Published 3 March 2026

WA consumer spending fell sharply as West Aussie shoppers hit pause after a bumper December, with only the travel sector bucking the trend, Bankwest’s January Spend Trends data reveals.

  • Overall spending in January fell 18.4%, with approximately 9.6% fewer unique customers transacting per category and a 9.8% drop in average transaction value compared with December.
  • Department Stores’ unique shopper numbers dropped 32.4%, Discount Department Store spending fell 50.6%, and Sporting/Toy Stores saw a 35.2% decline in unique customers from the prior month.
  • The travel industry experienced growth, with unique airline transactions increasing by 9.9% and total spend rising by 16.4% in January compared with December.
  • Travel agencies and car rentals also experienced increased customers (unique customers up 8.7% and 4.5% respectively) month-on-month.

Compared with the same period last year total spend continued to firm (up 1.7%), despite fewer unique shoppers (down 2.1%), driven by a higher average transaction value (up 3.9%).

  • Gen Z and Millennials were the only generations to see increases in total spend year-on-year with Millennials also spending an average 6.8% more per transaction compared with January 2025.
  • Gen X experienced small declines in both unique shoppers (down 2.7%) and spending (down 0.3%) compared with the same period last year.
  • Approximately 6.9% fewer Baby Boomer customers transacted across the categories and total spend was down 5.7% with average transaction values steady (down 0.3%) year-on-year.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:

“The festive and sales season clearly delivered a spending surge in December, so it’s not surprising to see January return to normal levels as many people take stock of their finances after Christmas.

“We saw a significant pullback in spending this month and traditional retail categories saw the expected declines after December’s highs.

“Travel and recreation categories strengthened, indicating Western Australians prioritised experiences and making the most of the summer break.

“Overall, spending remains slightly above the same time last year with West Australians still spending, but they’re being thoughtful, by focusing on value and where it matters most after the festive period.”

Overall transaction change

Month-on-Month (Dec 25 v Jan 26)

Number of Customers Transacting
-9.6%
Total Spend

-18.4%

Average Value of Transactions
-9.8%

Year-on-Year (Jan 25 v Jan 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

-2.1%
Total Spend
+1.7%
Average Value of Transactions
+3.9%

Where Western Australians are spending

Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting

Month-on-Month

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Airline
+9.9%

Travel Agency

+8.7%

Auto Rental

+4.5%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Sporting Toy Stores

-35.2%

Department Stores

-32.4%
Education
-28.6%

Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Airline
+16.4%
Auto Rental
+8.3%
Recreation
+6.3%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Discount Stores

-50.6%
Department Stores
-45.9%
Sporting Toy Stores
-44.6%

Biggest Growth in Value

Education
+26.6%
Hotel-Motel
+7.4%
Airline
+5.9%

Smallest Growth in Value

Discount Stores
-31.9%
Other Retail
-24.8%
Miscellaneous Stores
-22.4%

Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Other Transport
+22.9%
Miscellaneous Stores
+20.7%
Recreation
+11.4%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Gas Stations
-17.6%
Interior Furnishings
-12.8%
Mail Order
-9.8%

Biggest Growth in Value

Miscellaneous Stores
+14.6%
Other Transport
+11.8%
Interior Furnishings
+10.3%

Smallest Growth in Value

Electric Appliance
-11.0%
Service Stations
-9.7%
Mail Order
-9.6%

Generational snapshot

Monthly growth values by generation from Jan 25-v-Jan 26
 
 Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
 Total Spend Volume of Transactions Average Transactions
Gen Z +2.4% +8.3% +2.6%
Millennials -1.7% +4.9% +6.8%
Gen X -2.7% -0.3% +2.3%
Baby Boomers -6.9% -5.7% -0.3%

Where the generations are spending

Highest and lowest growth by generation Jan 25-v-Jan 26
 
 Number of unique
customers transacting
 Volume of transactions Average value of transactions
 Gen Z Other Transport +18.5% Other Transport +47.8% Other Transport +24.7%
Hotel-Motel -4.2% Repair Shops -23.7% Repair Shops -24.7%
Millennials Other Transport +9.6% Repair Shops +32.0% Repair Shops +33.5%
Interior Furnishings -18.6% Service Stations -16.7% Service Stations -8.7%
Gen X Other Transport +8.2% Miscellaneous Stores +23.0% Miscellaneous Stores +15.6%
Interior Furnishings -23.0% Repair shops -23.6% Repair Shops -17.7%
Baby Boomers Miscellaneous Stores +3.8% Miscellaneous Stores +12.3% Hardware +24.5%
Interior Furnishings -29.6% Mail Order -32.0% Mail Order -25.2%

Sector examples

Sector

Examples
Airlines Self-explanatory
Auto Rental Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
Clothing Stores Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
Department Stores Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
Discount Stores Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
Electrical Appliance Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
Food Stores/Warehouses Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
Hardware Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
Hotels/Motels Self-explanatory
Other Retail Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
Other Services Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
Other Transport Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
Pharmacies Self-explanatory
Professional Services All types of insurance, waste disposal services
Quasi Cash Casino and gambling activities
Repair Shops Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
Restaurants/Bars Self-explanatory
Service Stations Self-explanatory
Sporting/Toy Stores Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
Travel Agencies Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
Utilities Typical utility services, streaming services
Vehicles Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing

About Bankwest

Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.

