Making it easier to manage subscriptions and stay on budget

A new feature in the Bankwest app will allow customers to see all their subscription spending in one place, helping to give them a flying start towards their 2026 money management goals.

Bankwest keeps money management smart and simple, as Aussie subscription use grows

Over 80% of customer survey respondents said subscription management would be much easier if they could view all of them in one place.

Australians’ love of subscription entertainment is stronger than ever, with our annual spend on subscriptions climbing to the highest levels yet1.

With some Aussies opting to switch up subscriptions to chase their favourite shows (jumping back into Netflix for Stranger Things, anyone?) it’s an area of life admin that can get costly and hard to track.

Bankwest’s upcoming Subscriptions Manager feature makes it easier to see how much subscriptions are costing, empowering budgeters to make a call on whether to pause, cancel or keep a subscription.

The view it provides for subscriptions across multiple accounts means no more forgotten subscriptions or mystery payments - so 2026 could be the year to level-up the household budget.

Comments attributed to Bankwest Chief Digital Officer Eleanor Bensley:

“We know Aussies love subscriptions. Gym, news and entertainment memberships or streaming and delivery services help them feel connected and add valued convenience to everyday life.

“While signing up is easy, keeping track of multiple subscriptions can get complicated – and the monthly cost of a variety of subscriptions can really stack up - so being able to view it all in one place is important.

“A Bankwest customer survey found 81% would find subscriptions management easier if they could view them all in one place, with almost half (43%) admitting to finding it difficult to keep track of how many subscriptions they had.2

“46% surveyed admitted to paying for a subscription they weren’t actively using, while 7% weren’t sure.

“Subscriptions Manager brings rogue or forgotten sign-ups together for a view of how much and how often users are spending, reducing the risk of paying for services no longer in use and helping identify opportunities to save.

“It is an innovation designed for anyone who has resolved to make 2026 a brighter year for their personal budget, in particular by capturing and managing all of their subscriptions.”