February 2026 interest rate update
Bankwest has announced changes to interest rates on some home loan products following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to increase the official cash rate by 0.25 per cent per annum.
Variable interest rates will increase by 0.25 per cent per annum for Bankwest variable home loan products, including the Complete Variable Home Loan and Bankwest Simple Home Loan, for new and existing customers.
All variable interest rate changes will take effect from 13 February 2026 and will be reflected on the Bankwest website from that date. Updated home loan repayment amounts will be visible to customers in the Bankwest app from 14 February 2026.
Bankwest acknowledges the ongoing financial pressures facing some households and remains committed to providing support. Customers experiencing financial difficulty are encouraged to contact the bank early to discuss available support options.
Disclaimer
Media releases are prepared without considering an individual reader’s objectives, financial situation or needs. Readers should consider the appropriateness to their circumstances. Visit Terms and conditions to access Product Disclosure Statements or Terms and Conditions, which are currently available electronically for products of Bankwest, along with the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target Market Determinations are available here. Loan applications are subject to credit approval. Interest rates are correct at the time they are published and are subject to change. Fees and charges may apply.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.