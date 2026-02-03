February 2026 interest rate update

Bankwest has announced changes to interest rates on some home loan products following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to increase the official cash rate by 0.25 per cent per annum.

Variable interest rates will increase by 0.25 per cent per annum for Bankwest variable home loan products, including the Complete Variable Home Loan and Bankwest Simple Home Loan, for new and existing customers.

All variable interest rate changes will take effect from 13 February 2026 and will be reflected on the Bankwest website from that date. Updated home loan repayment amounts will be visible to customers in the Bankwest app from 14 February 2026.

Bankwest acknowledges the ongoing financial pressures facing some households and remains committed to providing support. Customers experiencing financial difficulty are encouraged to contact the bank early to discuss available support options.