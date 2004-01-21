Buying your first home while you rent

Things to consider about rentvesting

Buying an investment property shouldn’t be a short-term plan. That’s why it’s important to consider how property investment fits into your future. If you’re looking to get married or have children, for example, you might not want to rent an apartment.

The extra costs of owning an investment property

Whether you live in your property or not, you need to make sure you can cover costs like your mortgage, rates, possible strata fees, utilities and house maintenance.

There are home insurance options for home owners, landlords and renters to make sure you’re covered.

As a property investor, you might also need to consider things like property management fees, vacancy periods and tax implications.

It’s important you can still afford all these costs while you’re paying your own rent.