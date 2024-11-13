How to understand your home loan statement

Understanding your home loan statement

Key information

Your home loan limit

Your home loan limit is the total loan amount you’ve borrowed, and it will reduce over the remaining contract period. Your limit doesn’t reflect any extra repayments you may have made.

Your home loan balance

The balance is what you’re currently being charged interest on, and the amount will fluctuate based on the following:

Your repayments

The interest charged

How much you have in your offset account.

If you make extra repayments, it will be reflected on your balance, so your balance will be lower than your limit. The difference is known as your available surplus, which you can see by checking your account balance in the app or online banking.