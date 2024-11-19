Skip to main contentGo to search

How to understand your credit card statement

Read time 1 min
There’s a few different things to consider when looking at your credit card statement, so we’ve put together a guide on how to tackle them.

Example of a credit card electronic statement

Snippet of an electronic statement with the following highlighted: (A) 'Minimum payment', (B) 'Purchases, cash advances and B.T', (C) 'Closing balance'

Example of a credit card paper statement

Snippet of a paper statement with the following highlighted: (A) 'Total to be paid by due date', (B) 'Purchases, withdrawals including BT's and cash advances', (C) 'Closing balance'

Your statement explained

  1. A: Your minimum repayment

    The minimum amount you need to pay each month – pay this off to avoid a late payment fee. If there is an amount due immediately, you must also pay that amount to avoid the late fee.

  2. B: Purchases you’ve made

    Any purchases you’ve made during the payment cycle (since your last statement), including any balance you’ve transferred from another credit card or cash you’ve taken out of your credit card account.

  3. C: Total amount you currently owe

    The total amount you currently owe – pay this off to avoid interest.

Things to remember

If you’re struggling to figure out how to avoid fees and interest, remember:

  • You need to pay at least your minimum payment plus any ‘Amount Due Immediately’ each month to avoid a late payment fee
  • You should pay off your full balance each month to avoid purchase interest
  • If you make a cash advance (i.e. withdraw cash from you credit account, or as otherwise outlined in the Credit Card Conditions of Use (PDF)), you’ll be charged a cash advance fee.