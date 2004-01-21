Personal Loans.
Read time 1 min
Updates to personal loans
We no longer accept new Personal Loan applications, but if you already have an existing personal loan with us, you can continue to view your loan information and manage your loan account in the Bankwest App.
Managing your existing personal loan
For help in managing your existing personal loan, including closing your existing loan and requesting a payout figure, message us in the Bankwest App.
If you need ongoing financial assistance or help with monthly repayments, you can chat with us in the app or in online banking.
Looking for a personal loan?
Commbank offers a wide range of options for your personal lending needs.
Visit CommBank