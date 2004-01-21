Personal Loans.

We no longer accept new Personal Loan applications, but if you already have an existing personal loan with us, you can continue to view your loan information and manage your loan account in the Bankwest App.

Managing your existing personal loan

For help in managing your existing personal loan, including closing your existing loan and requesting a payout figure, message us in the Bankwest App.

If you need ongoing financial assistance or help with monthly repayments, you can chat with us in the app or in online banking.