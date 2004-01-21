What are the payment cut-off times?
Read time 2 min
Learn about our payment cut-off times before you make a time-sensitive payment or transaction.
Payments made before the cut-off times will be processed on the same business day.
Those made after the cut-off times on a business day, or on weekends and public holidays will be processed on the next business day.
|Payment scenario
|Payment types
|Cut-off time (AWST)1
|Funds available in recipient's account
|Transfer money, or make a credit card or loan repayment, between your Bankwest accounts2
|Internal or linked account transfer
|8pm
|Immediately
|Send money to another Bankwest account
|Pay Anybody
|8pm
|Same business day
|Transfer money from your Bankwest account to your account at another Australian bank
|Linked account transfer
|3pm
|Within 3 business days
|Send money to an account at another Australian bank
|Pay Anybody
|3pm
|Within 3 business days
|Pay your bills via BPAY®3
|BPAY
|4pm
|Within 3 business days
Real Time Gross Settlements must be received by the payments team before the below cut-off times to be processed on the same business day.
Payment requests received after these times will be processed the following business day.
|Payment type
|Cut-off time (AWST)1
|Real Time Gross Settlement
|1:15pm
Things to consider
- Your statements will show the transaction occurring on the next business day if made after 8pm AWST on a business day, on weekends or on a public holiday.
- For periodical payments to credit cards, make sure you have sufficient funds. Otherwise, we'll hold the funds as uncleared (to give you time to make good on the payment) and try again at the end of the next business day.
- BPAY® Payments made before cut-off time are acknowledged as 'paid' by the biller on the business day the payment is made. However, the funds may not be available in the biller's account for up to 3 business days.
® Registered to BPAY Pty Ltd ABN 69 079 137 518