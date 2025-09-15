Check payment details using Confirmation of Payee and NameCheck
What are Confirmation of Payee and NameCheck?
Confirmation of Payee is an industry wide service that works together with our NameCheck tool to help check you’re sending money to where you intended when using BSB and account details for the first time.
What’s the difference?
Confirmation of Payee and NameCheck work together to give you information about the person or business you’re sending money to.
- Confirmation of Payee checks if the account name, BSB and account number you entered match details held by the receiving bank.
- NameCheck is an additional security tool that compares the account details you enter against past payments we’ve seen before.
How do Confirmation of Payee and NameCheck work?
Before you make a first-time payment, Confirmation of Payee and our NameCheck tool works together to match the account details against the information registered at the receiving bank and our internal payment data.
Based on the results, you can decide whether to go ahead with the payment.
Match
The account name you entered matches the account name at the receiving bank.
Close match
The account name is similar but not an exact match of the recipient’s account name at the receiving bank. Check the details again before going ahead.
Not a match
The account name doesn’t match the name at the receiving bank. If it’s a business, we’ll show the business or trading name. Check the details carefully, as mistaken payments may not be recoverable.
A name that doesn’t match an account can be a sign of a scam. You should speak to the payee to check it’s really them requesting the payment and confirm the BSB and account number. Or, there could be a typo – check the account name, BSB and account number you’ve entered are correct.
Account closed
The recipient’s account is no longer open. Check with your recipient that you have their updated account details.
Error
The Confirmation of Payee service could not confirm the account details you entered match. Check the details carefully.
Common questions
Commonly shortened names, for example ‘Jessica’ shortened to ‘Jess’, will be taken into consideration when providing you an outcome.
Namecheck and Confirmation of Payee work together to check if the account details entered by a payer (BSB and account name and account number) match the account detail held by the recipient’s bank, and checks our previous payment data to see if the account details (BSB and account name and account number) have been commonly used by other Bankwest customers.
Your name will only be shown to the payer if the details they enter are a match or close match. If the information entered is incorrect, your name will not be displayed. This helps protect your privacy and prevents misuse of your personal details.
For business accounts, we will display the name on the recipient’s business or trading name, even if it doesn’t match the name you’ve entered.