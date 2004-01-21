How to cancel direct debit or recurring payments
How to cancel payments
Direct debits
This is when you give your BSB and account number to a business, like your gym or utility provider, and allow them to debit regular payments for an agreed amount from your Bankwest account.
To cancel your direct debit, message us in the Bankwest App or online banking. You may also contact the business you set up the arrangement with to cancel it.
Recurring payments
This is when you give your credit or debit card details to a business or service provider and allow them to automatically charge your card for their services, like Netflix or Spotify.
To cancel a recurring payment or arrange another payment option, contact the business who charged you.
Scheduled payments
This is when you set up a regular automatic payment between your Bankwest accounts (like a home loan or credit card repayment) or from your Bankwest account to an account at another bank (like your rent).
To cancel scheduled payments:
- Log in to the Bankwest App
- Navigate to ‘Money’ then ‘Payments’
- Find ‘Upcoming Payments’
- Select the payment and ‘Delete payment’ under ‘Manage payment’.
PayTo agreements
This is similar to a direct debit, but it gives you more control and flexibility when setting up and managing it. With a PayTo agreement, you give the business or service provider your BSB and account number or PayID®. They’ll then send you a request with all the details which you can authorise in the app or online banking.
Unlike a direct debit, you can pause, resume, cancel and change the linked account for your payment agreement without having to contact the business.
To cancel PayTo agreements:
- Log in to the Bankwest App
- Navigate to ‘Money’ then ‘Payments’
- Select ‘PayTo agreements’
- Select the agreement and choose the option to delete.
PayID and PayTo are registered trademarks of NPP Australia Limited.