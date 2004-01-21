Our product APIs.
Are you a developer? Use our APIs to access data about Bankwest products that consumers could review on product comparison websites.
Important: We’re aware of an intermittent issue affecting consumer API calls for new and amended consents. We’re working to implement a solution by 31 August 2025. If the issue is experienced, accredited data recipients can consider interim measures such as building redundancy into API requests e.g. retry functionality.
About Bankwest product APIs
Our product APIs:
- Are publicly available, so no authentication is required
- Contain data about Bankwest products that consumers could review on product comparison websites
- Include products required to be disclosed by the Consumer Data Right
- Can be requested with an ‘HTTP Get request’ to the applicable product API endpoint using all the mandatory parameters defined in the API specifications at the links below. The response format will be in accordance with the Consumer Data Standards.
Accessing our APIs
Product API
Retrieve features, rates and fees for Bankwest transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, credit cards, personal loans and home loans.
API URL: https://open-api.bankwest.com.au/bwpublic/cds-au/v1/banking/products
Product details API
See detailed information on a Bankwest product that’s currently disclosed.
API URL: https://open-api.bankwest.com.au/bwpublic/cds-au/v1/banking/products/{productId}
Consumer API
To access consumer APIs, you’ll need to be accredited by the ACCC and get the customer’s consent.
What’s available
You can access product data APIs for:
- Credit cards
- Deposit accounts
- Transaction accounts
- Home loans
- Personal loans
- Offset accounts
- Overdrafts
- Complex business products.