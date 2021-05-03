Open Banking.

Enabling a joint account for data sharing

Joint accounts are already set up for data sharing and you won’t need approval from other account holders to share with accredited organisations and providers (unless you or any other account holder disabled your account for data sharing).

You can change your data sharing preferences or stop sharing at any time. If you choose to disable your account, you and all other account holders will need to approve and re-enable it for data sharing.

To enable data sharing on joint accounts:

Tap on the ‘Profile’ icon on the top left-hand corner Select ‘Settings’ Under ‘Security and privacy’, select ‘Data sharing’ Select ‘Sharing preferences’ under ‘Joint accounts’ Choose the joint account you want to share and select ‘Enable sharing’.

We’ll send your other joint account holder a message asking them to approve or decline your request. If they approve, your joint account will be enabled and you can select it from the list of accounts eligible for data sharing.