Claim a payment.

Bankwest is collecting your personal information in order to process your payment and ensure your funds are deposited in your preferred account.

Our Privacy Statement at bankwest.com.au/privacy explains the other ways we may collect, use, and share your personal information, how to access your personal information and correct it when it's wrong, how to make a privacy related complaint and how we deal with it.

Sometimes we update our Privacy Statement, and you can always find the most up to date version online or you can obtain a copy by calling 13 17 19 anytime.