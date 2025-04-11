Privacy Collection Notice Online ID Verification.

In this Privacy Collection Notice, 'we', 'us' or 'our' refers to Bankwest.

This Privacy Notice describes how your personal information is collected for online ID verification by Bankwest.

We generally collect this information from you directly. Please note that providing false or misleading information about your identity is an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006 (Cth).

We collect the following types of personal information as part of our online ID verification process:

4. How we use your information and who we may share it with

We will disclose your personal information to credit reporting bodies, Commonwealth and state government departments and other verification partners (our identity service providers) who match information with their records and/or information held by the issuer or official record holder (which include fraud watch lists) by accessing third party databases.

Our identity service providers will assess and advise us whether all or some of the information you provided match their records and/or information held by the issuer or official record holder for that identity document.

We will advise you if we are unable to verify your identity online and what other steps you may be able to take to complete the identification process (e.g. visit a participating Australia Post participating outlet).

Below is further information on the types of organisations we may disclose your identity information to: