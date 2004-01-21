Financial Claims Scheme.
On This Page
What’s the Financial Claims Scheme?
The Financial Claims Scheme (FCS) is an Australian Government scheme that provides protection and quick access to deposits in banks, building societies and credit unions in the unlikely event that one of these financial institutions fail.
Under the FCS, certain deposits are protected up to a limit of $250,000 for each account holder at any bank, building society, credit union or other Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) that’s incorporated in Australia and authorised by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
The FCS can only come into effect if it’s activated by the Australian Government when an institution fails. Once activated, the FCS will be administered by APRA.
In an FCS scenario, APRA would aim to pay the majority of customers their protected deposits under the Scheme within seven calendar days.
How’s the FCS limit applied?
The FCS limit of $250,000 applies to the sum of an account holder's deposits under the one banking licence.
This means all deposits held by an account holder with a single banking institution must be added together towards the $250,000 FCS limit. This includes accounts with any other banking businesses that the licensed banking institution might operate under a different trading name.
CBA and Bankwest operate under the one banking licence. Therefore, the $250,000 limit will apply to the aggregate balance of any eligible accounts held across CBA and Bankwest.
Where can you find more information?
Visit the FCS website for more information about the Scheme.