Guarantor home loans.
How does a Family Guarantee work?
A Family Guarantee (also known as a Family Home Guarantee or Family Support Guarantee) is when a family member agrees to secure your (the borrower’s) home loan. This means if you don’t pay your debt, it falls to the family member to pay it. The family member guaranteeing payment of the home loan is known as a ‘guarantor’.
Our Family Guarantee is structured as two separate loans:
- One loan for the majority of the property value (usually 80%) – this is secured solely by the home you buy or own
- One smaller loan for the remainder of the property value (usually 20%). This is secured by the home you buy or own and by a portion of the equity in your guarantor’s property.
To release the Family Guarantee.
Once you’ve paid off the second smaller loan, you can apply to remove the guarantee. This means your guarantor will only be liable for as long as it takes you to pay off the smaller loan. You can even make extra repayments to help release the guarantor’s property sooner. Just keep in mind that early loan repayment fees may apply on some home loans.
Why get a Family Guarantee?
- You can spend less time saving for a deposit or even not need one at all, so you can get on the property ladder sooner
- You can borrow up to 100% of the property’s purchase price or value plus applicable fees without having to pay Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance (LMI) – which you would normally have to factor into your budget if you were borrowing more than 80% of the property’s value without a guarantor.
Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) – Customer Facts Sheet (PDF)
Here’s an example.
Let’s say you’ve got a $50,000 deposit and you’d like to buy a house that’s worth $500,000. This would mean that your deposit is 10% of the property’s purchase price, and you’d have to pay LMI on the remaining 10% of required security. Instead of proceeding with your 10% deposit alone, a guarantor could offer $50,000 (the remaining 10%) of their home equity, making up 20% of your home loan security – saving you that LMI. Similarly, if you don’t have a deposit at all, your guarantor could offer $100,000 of their home loan equity to be used as security on your loan.
Criteria for a Family Guarantee.
You can get a Family Guarantee if:
- You are able to service the total repayment amount, across all loans
- Your guarantor is an immediate adult relative (mum, dad, brother, sister, grandparent, spouse, de facto partner or child)
- Your guarantor’s home loan is with us. If it’s with another lender, they’ll need to move their loan to us.
Considering becoming a guarantor?
It’s important that you get independent financial and legal advice to understand what you’re potentially signing up for. Remember, you’ll be responsible for paying for the borrower’s home loan should they not be able to make repayments.