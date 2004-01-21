Helping to protect against fraud and scams: Behavioural security.
We’re introducing behavioural security technology to help detect unusual activity when you use the Bankwest App and Bankwest Online Banking. To support this, you'll be required to agree to the collection of your behavioural information when you use the app and online banking.
What is behavioural security?
Behavioural security technology learns over time how you interact with the app and online banking, to help us detect unusual account activity and potential fraud attempts.
What is behavioural information?
Behavioural information is the way you interact with your device when using the app and online banking – like how you typically type, scroll, click, and swipe.
Why does Bankwest need this information?
We will use behavioural information to develop the behavioural security technology as part of our fraud and scam prevention toolkit. Collecting this information can help us distinguish between genuine users, like you, and potential fraudsters.
How does collecting my behavioural information help protect me from scams and fraud?
We all have unique ways of interacting with our devices, including how we type, scroll, click, and swipe. Changes to these interactions could be a sign that your accounts have been compromised or that someone else is using your device.
What if I don’t agree to my behavioural information being collected?
Behavioural information will be collected while the app and online banking are being used. If you don't agree to this information being collected, you won’t be able to use the app or online banking. You can continue using our other services.