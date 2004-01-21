Customer support.

Skip to main contentGo to search

Whether you're experiencing life changes or need help with your banking, find the support you need below.

Information on financial abuse

Our financial abuse page features tailored information to support anyone impacted by domestic and financial abuse. This page can help you:

  • Learn how to identify and address financial abuse
  • Access key resources
  • Find out where to go for help.
If you’ve recently lost a loved one

If you’ve recently suffered a loss, we’re here to support you through this difficult time. Our deceased estates guide tells you everything you need to know, from your next steps to the documentation and account closing process.

We’ve prepared a guide to help you manage a deceased estate, so you have the support you need every step of the way.

Deceased estate glossary

Some of the terminology used when managing a deceased estate can be confusing. We've created a glossary of some common terms to help you cut through the bank speak.

Dealing with serious illness or injury

A diagnosis of a serious illness, health condition or injury isn’t something most people expect or plan for. While everyone’s experience is different, we know it can negatively impact your finances and wellbeing.

We've put together a guide to help you manage your finances through serious illness.

Keeping your finances safe

Safe and savvy guide

Learn about elder financial abuse, how to recognise it, and how you can protect yourself and your loved ones.

Disputing a transaction

Learn what to do to protect your accounts if you come across a transaction that doesn't look right.

Banking security threats

Stay up to date with the current online banking threats so you know what to look out for.

Code of Operation

Are you a recipient of Services Australia income support payments or Department of Veterans Affairs’ payments?

If you are a recipient of eligible Services Australia income support payments or Department of Veterans Affairs’ payments and the account which the payment is directed to becomes overdrawn, please let us know when we speak with you.

Under the Code of Operations, individuals who receive an eligible payment from Services Australia or Department of Veteran Affairs, are able to keep at least 90% of that payment for living expenses when you receive a payment into an overdrawn transaction account. We will also take this into consideration when we are negotiating payment arrangements on other debts you owe us.

To receive at least 90% of the eligible payment, call us on 13 17 19 and we'll let you know how you can access the funds.

How we make our banking accessible

Deaf, deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired

National Relay Service users can be connected to any of our phone numbers.

Available 8am - 5pm AWST Monday to Friday, except WA and national public holidays.

Support for our First Nations customers

1800 433 932

We’re working hard to provide better banking access for our First Nations customers, no matter how remote their location.

Interpreter services

Access the government’s free Translating and Interpreter Service over the phone.

Available in more than 150 languages. Call us on 13 17 19 to ask about this complimentary service.

Receive your statements in braille

You can request your bank statements to be converted into Braille, Audio CD or e-text. Simply call us to make the request.

Additional support

Support hub

Find instant answers to common questions, helpful guides and support.

Things to consider

The advice on this page has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. You should, before acting on this advice, consider its appropriateness to your personal circumstances.

  1. Deaf with a capital ‘D’ is used to signify a cultural identity and signing community (those who use Auslan) and deaf with a lowercase ‘d’ can be used to describe those who are physically deaf more generally, who do not identify as being part of the signing community.

