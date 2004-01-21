Customer support.

Code of Operation

Are you a recipient of Services Australia income support payments or Department of Veterans Affairs’ payments?

If you are a recipient of eligible Services Australia income support payments or Department of Veterans Affairs’ payments and the account which the payment is directed to becomes overdrawn, please let us know when we speak with you.

Under the Code of Operations, individuals who receive an eligible payment from Services Australia or Department of Veteran Affairs, are able to keep at least 90% of that payment for living expenses when you receive a payment into an overdrawn transaction account. We will also take this into consideration when we are negotiating payment arrangements on other debts you owe us.

To receive at least 90% of the eligible payment, call us on 13 17 19 and we'll let you know how you can access the funds.