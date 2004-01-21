Managing a deceased estate.
If you’ve recently suffered a loss, we understand you’ve got a lot to deal with right now – especially if you’re responsible for handling the financial side of things. We’ve prepared a guide to help you manage a deceased estate, so you have the support you need every step of the way.
What you need to do
1. Let us know
Get in touch after your loved one has passed away. Talk to our deceased estate specialists on 1800 433 932 between 8am and 4:30pm AWST, Monday to Friday.
Call our contact centre outside these times on 13 17 19.
2. Verify your identity
When you speak to us, we’ll need to verify your identity. This is because we can only share account information with the estate executor, administrator or, if there’s no executor or administrator, the next of kin.
Here is the list of ID we’ll accept for this process.
3. Gather required documents
We’ll let you know when we chat what documents you’ll need to give us. They’ll likely include:
- A death certificate – this should be the full death certificate. A medical certificate citing cause of death won’t be enough as it doesn’t have all the detail we need.
- A will or grant of probate – if the deceased doesn’t have a will, we recommend you seek independent legal advice.
These documents will help us identify the accounts held by the person who passed away and confirm their identity.
If you need help completing paperwork, please contact our deceased estate specialists on 1800 433 932 between 8am and 4.30pm AWST, Monday to Friday.
Certifying and witnessing documents
Each state is different when it comes to their terms for certifying and witnessing documents. Contact the Law Society in your state for more information.
Not sure what these documents are? Our deceased estate glossary might help.
4. Submit documents
You can post your documents to:
Deceased Estate Support Team
Bankwest PO Box E237
Perth WA 6841
Make sure to send certified copies only – not the originals.
5. Organise funeral expenses
If you need money for funeral expenses (or other related costs and bills) while managing the estate, let us know. If there’s enough funds in the estate we might be able to reimburse you. We can release money to cover costs if you’re the executor or administrator of the estate, if you’ve organised the funeral, or if you’ve already paid for the funeral yourself.
6. Manage non-Bankwest accounts
If your loved one had accounts with other Commonwealth Bank Group companies or products distributed by the Commonwealth Bank Group listed below, please let them know, as each company has its own estate settlement process.
You can contact them directly on the following numbers:
- CommBank – 1800 686 153
- CommSec – 13 15 19 or +61 2 9115 1417 from overseas, or visit their FAQ’s
- Home or Car Insurance provided by Hollard, distributed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia – 13 24 23
- Commonwealth Bank Personal and Business Accounts – 1800 686 153 or contact the Relationship Manager directly
- Commonwealth Private Banking – 1300 362 081 or contact the Private Banker directly
- Commonwealth Financial Planner – Contact the Planner directly
- Colonial First State – 13 13 36
If your loved one was an employee of Commonwealth Bank Group, including Bankwest, they might have superannuation with our employee superannuation fund, Commonwealth Bank Group Super. If so, contact the fund to let them know.
7. Sort out bills and insurance
As well as handling accounts and finances, you may need to make alternative arrangements for bills and insurance policies in the deceased’s name. Here are some common ones you may need to think about:
Bills:
- Gas
- Electricity
- Telephone
- Mobile phone
- Internet
- Council rates
- Water rates
- Nursing home fees
- Medical expenses.
Insurance policies:
- Funeral policy
- Life insurance
- Home/contents insurance
- Credit card insurance
- Personal loan insurance
- Income protection insurance
- Motor vehicle insurance
- Business insurance.
What will happen
Accounts
As soon as you let us know a loved one has passed away, we’ll prevent unauthorised people from accessing their accounts. We won’t allow any debits or transfers from them.
Most regular payments (like direct debits and recurring payments) will stop, but some might continue. If you are the estate executor, administrator or next-of-kin you can ask us for list of regular payments on your loved one’s accounts.
There’s usually no change to how joint accounts operate. We can change the name on the account depending on the nature and terms and conditions of it – just let us know.
To check in on progress, call our deceased estate specialists on 1800 433 932 or email deceased.estates@bankwest.com.au.
Credit cards
If the deceased was the primary cardholder, their estate is liable for their credit card debt. This debt will remain owing until the outstanding amount on the card is paid.
Any credit cards held in the deceased’s name will be cancelled. This means that if you’re an additional card holder, your card will be cancelled too. If the cancellation of the account puts you under financial stress, we can help – just call our Financial Assist team on 1300 769 173.
Keep an eye on statements after the card is cancelled to see if there’s still any payment debits. Just ask us for a copy of the statements, or for a list of the debits. You might need to get in touch with the service provider if you see anything being charged to the card.
Loans
We’ll stop all access and activity to home loans and personal loans where the deceased person is the only borrower. We recommend you seek legal advice before making any voluntary repayments during this time.
Unless you’re a joint account holder or guarantor, you won’t be responsible for the debts of the deceased’s estate.
If you’re the joint account holder, you’ll need to continue making repayments. Unless you plan to sell the property or pay off the loan using the deceased person’s super or insurance, we might be able to help transfer the Certificate of Title to the surviving account holder(s).
Home and personal loans stay in the joint names until changed to the surviving borrower’s name, or in the case of a home loan, until the property is sold.
If you wanted to change a home loan to be in the surviving borrower’s name only, then a new loan would be required and we would assess this option according to our usual procedure.
If you’re struggling to make repayments on your own, we can help you – just call our Financial Assist team on 1300 769 173.
Bills
You may be able to arrange for the deceased’s bills to be paid from their account. Usually, only bills incurred by the deceased before their death will be considered for payment, apart from funeral expenses.
You may need to complete the Claim for Assets Held on Behalf of a Deceased Customer form for payment requests to be considered and arranged.
Note that payment requests may be declined. To discuss your individual circumstances, you can call us on 13 17 19 or seek independent legal advice.
Common questions
No. A power of attorney is a formal document where a person (the principal or donor) authorises another person (the attorney or donee) to represent them or act on their behalf.
The legal authority under the Power of Attorney ends once the person dies. We’ll only be able to share account information with the estate executor, administrator, or next of kin.
A Grant of Probate is a document issued by the Supreme Court in the state or territory where the assets are held. It confirms that a Will is valid and gives the executors the authority to act.
If there’s no Will, you can apply to the Supreme Court for Letters of Administration. You might need to provide us with Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration depending on the value of the estate. We’ll let you know if you do.
If you need more information, we recommend you seek legal advice.
Resources and support
Grief and Bereavement
The Australian Centre for Grief and Bereavement provides education, counselling, research and clinical services for those experiencing grief and bereavement. You can call them on 1300 664 786.
Births, Deaths and Marriages
It is the responsibility of each state in Australia to provide Death Certificates. This is where you can get more information on the process in your state.
Human Services
The Department of Human Services offers helpful information about death certificates, funeral organisation and government assistance. For more information, you can visit their website or go to a service centre.
Australian Taxation Office
You might need to lodge a final tax return on behalf of the deceased. You can find out more information on the ATO website.
Australian Funeral Directors Association
The Australian Funeral Directors Association (AFDA) may be able to plan a funeral or they can point you in the direction of a funeral director.