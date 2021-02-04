How do credit cards work?

In bankspeak, it’s called a ‘revolving line of credit’. This just means it’s a card with a set amount of funds (we call that a ‘credit limit’) that you borrow from a bank and can use anytime.

When you use your card to make a purchase, you then need to pay it back. You’ll be charged interest on the amounts you don’t pay back each month, there’s a minimum monthly repayment to avoid a late fee, and some cards will have an annual fee.

Before you apply for a credit card, make sure you’re comfortable making your repayments.