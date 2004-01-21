How do interest free days work with your credit card?

How are they calculated?

The actual number of days you’ll get depends on when you make your purchase in your statement period – this is why you’ll always see ‘up to’ before the maximum number of days.

Let’s say you have a credit card with up to 55 days interest free on purchases.

As long as you paid your full closing balance the previous month, you’ll get the full 55 days interest free on any purchases made on the first day of your statement period, 54 on the second day and so on. If you buy something on the day your statement period ends, you’ll get 25 days interest free. The earlier you make the purchase, the more interest free days you’ll get.