Alternative ways to buy your first home.

Ways to buy your own home.

Buy with friends. Buying a house on your own can mean you start with a big mortgage – on your own. However, you could buy with friends (or family) instead. It’s called a joint loan and it’s one way a lot of young Aussies are breaking into the property market to buy their first home. This could mean you share the costs and maybe buy something nicer in a better location than you could afford by yourself. No one wants to lose a friend over money issues, so make sure to seek legal advice, work out how much you’re each chipping in and get a written agreement in place.

Guarantors. Saving for a deposit can be the hardest thing about getting into the property game, especially if you’re trying to buy a house on your own. But there’s a way your immediate family members could give you a hand – by being your guarantor. Eligible immediate family members that can be guarantors are parents, adult children, siblings, grandparents, a spouse or de facto spouse and legally appointed guardians of the borrower(s). With a Family Guarantee, the guarantor uses the equity in their property as additional security for your home loan. If you put this towards your deposit amount, you could cut down your saving time. Plus, you could avoid paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) if your deposit is more than 20% of your property value. Find out more about our Family Guarantee option. Keep in mind the Family Guarantee is only available to owner occupiers, so you'll need to own and live in the property right away.

First home owners grant. This is a one-time leg up from the government that could help take the pressure off your savings account when buying your first home. The grant amount and small print differ from state to state, so do your research and check out what’s on offer in your area. It’s also worth checking out a Home Buyers Assistance Account (HBAA, WA only), which can grant you up to $2,000 for loan fees. Explore our home loan options.