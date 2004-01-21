Important obligations.

Know Your Customer (KYC)

Conduct due diligence ensuring all relevant customer information is collected and verified for AML identification purposes. The same information may also be used to satisfy VOI (Verification of Identity) for Land Titles Office purposes.

Suspicious Matter Reporting

Brokers are required to report any unusual or potentially suspicious matter to Bankwest. Report suspicious matters by emailing BankwestAML@cba.com.au.

Anti-Bribery and Corruption

At Bankwest, we take a zero tolerance approach to bribery, corruption and facilitation payments. We expect that you act honestly and ethically at all times. If something doesn’t look right to you, let us know immediately.

Find out more about the Group's external Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy.