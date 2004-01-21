Cryptocurrency scam and fraud measures.
We have implemented measures to help you protect yourself from cryptocurrency scams and fraud.
What are the measures?
- We may limit the amount you can pay to accounts we believe to be associated with cryptocurrency exchanges to no more than $10,000 per calendar month across all your Bankwest accounts
- We may decline a payment made using a Bankwest credit card to accounts we believe to be associated with cryptocurrency exchanges
- We’ll continue to decline or hold certain payments to cryptocurrency exchanges
- We won’t restrict withdrawals from crypto exchanges to your Bankwest account. But, individual exchanges may impose their own limits.
Why the restrictions?
A growing number of customers are losing money to crypto scams.
In other investment scams, customers think they are investing in non-crypto categories. But the scammer arranges for the funds to go to a crypto exchange instead. The ACCC Targeting Scams report found scammers stole over $220 million in crypto in 2022.
As a result, we are implementing measures to help customers protect themselves from cryptocurrency scams and fraud.
Common questions
We may decline any payments above the monthly limit of $10,000.
For example:
- if you transfer $10,500 to an account that we believe to be associated with cryptocurrency exchanges, the transaction may be declined
- if you transfer $9,000 this month to an account that we believe to be associated with cryptocurrency exchanges, the system will decline any attempt to transfer an extra $1,500.
For joint accounts and accounts with signatory access, each account holder can make payments up to $10,000 from the same account. This is limited to a total of $10,000 across all their Bankwest accounts for the calendar month.
Bankwest customers will no longer be able to use their Bankwest credit cards to buy cryptocurrencies.
We’ll hold certain payments to cryptocurrency exchanges for up to 24 hours, regardless of the amount. You can request the payments to be cancelled during the hold period.
You will see that your payment has been declined and you have the option to speak to Bankwest about it. Your payment will not be approved and we are unable to provide advice on purchasing cryptocurrency.
You may wish to discuss this with your accountant, financial planner or another qualified professional.
Yes, withdrawals from cryptocurrency exchanges will not be impacted by this change, but individual cryptocurrency exchanges may impose their own restrictions.
We’ll continue to closely monitor the dynamically evolving cryptocurrency marketplace, as well as the impacts of our newly introduced cryptocurrency scam response measures, which will be subject to ongoing review.