Cryptocurrency scam and fraud measures.

Why the restrictions?

A growing number of customers are losing money to crypto scams.

In other investment scams, customers think they are investing in non-crypto categories. But the scammer arranges for the funds to go to a crypto exchange instead. The ACCC Targeting Scams report found scammers stole over $220 million in crypto in 2022.

As a result, we are implementing measures to help customers protect themselves from cryptocurrency scams and fraud.