How to appoint Power of Attorney

To appoint a Power of Attorney, you can post certified copies of the documents stated below:

A certified copy of the Power of Attorney document, certified in the last six months – see our document certification guide (PDF)

The completed Power of Attorney Details form (PDF).

Completed documents should be posted to:

CAL Team

GPO Box E237

Perth WA 6841







You may be required to visit a participating Australia Post location to complete additional identification.

If you’d like to speak to us about lodging your Power of Attorney or Administration Order with Bankwest, call 1800 433 932.