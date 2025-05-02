Privacy Collection Notice Bankwest Online Banking and App.

2. What is in this notice

This notice describes how we collect, hold, use and share your personal information when you use Bankwest Online Banking and/or the Bankwest App (collectively, our platforms). It includes:

The kinds of personal information we collect

The reasons we collect and use that information

Who we share your information with

How to access our Privacy Statement or contact us about our privacy practices.

The Addendum at the end of this notice provides more detail about the ways we collect, hold, and use and share additional personal information from the Bankwest App.

You should also read the terms and conditions for the products and services we offer, including our Website Terms of Use. These terms may contain more information about the ways we collect, hold, use and share personal information for those products and services.