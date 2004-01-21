How to improve your money habits.

Track your spending.

If you're wondering where your money goes every month, start by listing regular expenses to help you see exactly where your money is going. Use a tool that works for you - notepad, spreadsheet or a budgeting app.

If your expenses outweigh your income, group spending into categories like groceries, transport, and subscriptions. Then identify which ones take up most of your budget. Prioritise essential costs and look for areas where you can cut back or switch to cheaper options.

Spotting patterns early can help you make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary spending like frequent takeaway meals.​