Pros and cons of changing your credit limit.
It’s possible to increase and decrease your credit limit to make sure it works for you. While this could be a good way to achieve a goal, it could also be risky – here’s what should know.
Increasing your credit limit.
Pros.
Have access to more money
This could be handy if you’re planning to book a holiday or buy a big-ticket item.
Peace of mind
It could act as a safety net in case an emergency or unexpected expense pops up.
Accrue benefits easier
Being able to spend more money means you could make the most of certain perks and benefits with your card.
Cons.
Future impact
If you decide to buy a house down the track, lenders consider your credit limit when you apply for a home loan (the bigger the credit limit, the bigger the liability to lenders).
Overspend
You could be tempted to spend more money, which will have an impact if you can’t pay it back.
Interest increase
If you do have trouble paying off your full balance each month, you could end up having to pay more interest.
Decreasing your credit limit.
Pros.
Stay in control
By limiting the amount you can spend before you have to pay it off, you could find it easier to keep on top of your balance.
Accrue less interest
Remember, it’s important to pay off your whole balance (excluding any promotional or introductory balance transfer amount) by the due date each month to avoid purchase interest.
Help prevent debt
Having a lower credit limit could help to prevent extra interest and debt building up long term to a point where it’s unmanageable.
Cons.
It’s an adjustment
Having a lower credit limit makes it easier to go over that limit, especially if you’re used to a higher one.
Unexpected expenses
You might find yourself stretched for cash if you need a large amount suddenly for an unplanned cost.