Renovate or relocate?

Renovating.

The costs.

Ask a builder to take a look at your home and chat about any changes − they might have some great ideas, too. They’ll be able to give you an estimate for the bigger jobs like moving walls and retiling.

If you live in an older home, be aware of hidden factors like wiring or the condition of plaster and stumps. A simple project can soon become bigger (and more costly) than you first thought.

The value.

A renovation could increase the value of your home, making it an investment as well as an upgrade. Once you’ve spoken to a builder, ask a real estate agent to estimate how much value the changes will add to your home.

If the value is greater than the cost of the changes, it might be time to start work. If not, moving to a new house could be the smarter option.

It also pays to think ahead to when you might sell your renovated property. Will it meet the needs of a typical buyer in the area? For example, if there are no schools nearby but you want to create a family home, will it be easy to find a buyer with a family when you want to sell?