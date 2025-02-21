Skip to main contentGo to search

Best in the business broker support.

We provide support that goes above and beyond when it counts– with expert BDMs, and access to all things home lending in the portal.

Your crew.

  1. Dedicated BDMs and BSMs

    You’ll be supported by BDMs and BSMs that are best in the business and ready to handle enquiries and workshop applications.

  2. Case owner

    Your one point of contact at each stage of the application to assist with the nitty gritty details.

  3. Mortgage support team

    Your everyday team for simple application queries, such as settlement details and timings.

    Available through Broker Chat.

  4. Retail credit team

    Your specialist team for guidance on policies and credit scenarios.

    Call 1300 130 881.

Broker benefits.

Health and wellbeing assistance

We give our broker partners and their teams access to a Health and Wellbeing Assistance Program. This service includes physical, mental, social, and financial support.

Free confidential psychologist help

We have experienced psychologists available to discuss work issues, relationships, mental health, and grief. They can also help with general health and nutrition.

Get extra support

Call 1800 327 222 and quote ‘Bankwest Broker’.

Check out Beyond Blue for mental health information and support.

Become a brilliant Bankwest broker.

Broker accreditation form (PDF)