Swipe up and spend with Samsung Wallet.
Check-out without fuss
Forget finding your card at the checkout. Swipe up from your home screen to pay at any contactless terminal.
Secure your payments
Authorise all transactions quickly and easily using biometric authentication.
Store your loyalty cards
No need to carry loyalty cards around – add them to your Samsung wallet to collect points and benefits while using the app.
Loyalty cards are not available with Samsung Wallet on Galaxy watch.
Protect your details
Your card information won’t be stored on your phone or shared with merchants.
Get started
Install Samsung Wallet on your compatible device in a few easy steps.
Samsung mobile
- Open the Samsung Wallet app (you might need to install the latest version)
- Sign in to your Samsung account and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Notice
- Choose your verification method. You can choose a fingerprint scan, 4-digit PIN or iris scan
- Add the credit or debit card linked to your account. You can do this by using your phone camera to scan your Bankwest card, or you can enter the information manually.
Samsung wearable
- Hold the back button on your smartwatch to launch Samsung Wallet
- Sign in to the Samsung Wallet app on your phone to connect to your smartwatch
- If you don’t have a security screen lock PIN on your Samsung Gear, you’ll be asked to set one up
- On your phone, add the credit or debit card linked to your account. You can do this by using your phone camera to scan your Bankwest card, or you can enter the information manually.
Race through the register
1. Launch
Swipe up from your home screen, or hold the back button on your watch.
2. Validate
Authenticate the payment with your fingerprint, PIN or iris.
3. Pay
Hold your phone or wearable near the terminal, or use the app to pay online.
Common questions
A series of Samsung devices compatible with NFC point of sale terminals for contactless transactions and MST point of sale terminals for swipe transactions. Compatible devices subject to change. See the full list of supported devices.
You can spend up to your available balance when using your Bankwest Debit Mastercard and up to your available limit when using your Bankwest Mastercard credit card.
You can use Samsung’s Find My Mobile service to remotely lock or wipe your device. This will lock Samsung Pay as well as your registered cards.
You can also get in touch with us and we can suspend or remove your Bankwest cards from Samsung Wallet and order you a new card if needed.
If you’ve lost your physical card, you can place a temporary lock on it through Bankwest Online Banking or the Bankwest App. This will also lock the card in Samsung Pay.
If it’s lost for good, get in touch with us to cancel your card and order a new one. We can update your Samsung Wallet app with your new card details as soon as we issue it, so you can start using your new card straight away in cases where a physical card isn’t needed. Log in to the Bankwest App to access your digital card.
Things to consider
Samsung Wallet is free to download however your mobile network provider charges you for accessing data on your phone.
Bankwest Samsung Wallet Terms of Use apply. Samsung and Samsung Wallet are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.