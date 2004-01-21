Daily payment limits

PayTo® agreements

Your default daily authorisation limit is $300 but you can increase this amount up to $5,000. To change your daily authorisation limit in the app head to 'Money' then 'Payments', under 'Manage PayTo' select 'PayTo authorisation limit'. You'll need to have PIN login set up for this to work.

To change daily limits in online banking go to ‘Payments’ then ‘Payment limits’.

Your PayTo daily authorisation limit is the total value of PayTo agreements you can authorise in a day – it doesn’t apply to PayTo payments that come out of your account. Keep in mind that no limit applies to direct debits that have been switched to PayTo agreements (unless they’re amended by the merchant via PayTo).