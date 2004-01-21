Daily payment limits
Maximum daily payment limits
See what the maximum daily payment limit is for each payment type.
Pay AnyBody
This is a payment made to anyone with an Australian bank account, taking up to three business days to process.
- $1,500 – your default daily Pay AnyBody limit
- $5,000 – if you’re registered for secret questions
- $20,000 – in online banking if you’re registered for SMS code
- $50,000 – in the app if you’re registered for SMS code.
BPAY®
A way to pay bills or transfer money to a credit card from another financial institution.
- $5,000 – your default daily BPAY limit
- $20,000 – in online banking if you’re registered for SMS code
- $50,000 – in the app if you’re registered for SMS code.
Linked account transfers
This is a payment that’s made between your online savings or term deposit and the transaction account it’s linked to. $2,000,000 – your daily limit applies to the following accounts:
- Easy Saver
- Bankwest Term Deposit.
Faster Payments
This is a type of Pay AnyBody payment, made to a registered PayID® or Australian bank account and where possible, processed almost instantly. We’ll automatically send your payment as a Faster Payment when eligible.
- $5,000 – maximum daily Faster Payment limit (unless your Pay AnyBody daily limit is less than this).
How do I change my daily payment limits?
In the app
- Log in to the app
- Navigate to ‘Money’ then ‘Payments'
- Select ‘Payment limits’ to view and edit.
In online banking
- Log in to online banking
- Go to 'Payments' then 'Payment limits' to view and edit.
Maximum daily authorisation limits
PayTo® agreements
Your default daily authorisation limit is $300 but you can increase this amount up to $5,000. To change your daily authorisation limit in the app head to 'Money' then 'Payments', under 'Manage PayTo' select 'PayTo authorisation limit'. You'll need to have PIN login set up for this to work.
To change daily limits in online banking go to ‘Payments’ then ‘Payment limits’.
Your PayTo daily authorisation limit is the total value of PayTo agreements you can authorise in a day – it doesn’t apply to PayTo payments that come out of your account. Keep in mind that no limit applies to direct debits that have been switched to PayTo agreements (unless they’re amended by the merchant via PayTo).
Things to consider
BPAY® is the registered trademark of BPAY Pty Ltd ABN 69 079 137 518.
PayID and PayTo are registered trademarks of NPP Australia Limited. Terms and conditions apply.