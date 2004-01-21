A better way to pay, by Google.
Google Wallet™ is the fast, simple way to pay in millions of places – online, in stores, and more. It brings together everything you need at the checkout and keeps your information secure.
You can use Google Wallet on any compatible Android device such as smartphone, tablet or smartwatches. With Google Wallet, you can:
- Tap and pay wherever Mastercard contactless payments are accepted - even overseas
- Buy on apps and websites where you see the Google Wallet logo – including Google products such as YouTube, the Play Store, Google Store, Google Photos and more.
Plus, all Mastercard debit and credit cards are eligible, so you’re covered for work and play.
On This Page
How to install
Google Wallet is currently supported on Android 9.0 devices (Pie) or higher with Near Field Communication (NFC) and Host Card Emulation (HCE). Check the requirements to use Google Wallet.
1. Download the app
Download Google Wallet App on Google Play™ or check to see if it’s already installed on your phone.
2. Add a card
Simply scan your card and follow the instructions in the app or enter your card details manually.
3. Get started
Unlock your phone and hold it near the contactless terminal to pay.
Simple. Secure. Convenient.
Once you’ve set up you’re ready to pay wherever you see the contactless or Google Wallet logo.
Pay in-store
Wake your phone and place it near the contactless terminal like you would normally do with your card. If your transaction is more than $100, you may need to enter your PIN.
Pay online
For in-app or online purchases, look for the ‘Buy with Google Wallet’ button.
Returning a purchase
It’s as simple as presenting your receipt – just like any other purchase. When the merchant asks you to swipe your card simply wake your phone and place it near the contactless terminal.
Keeping you secure
Protect your details
You’ll need to set a screen lock on your phone to use Google Wallet.
Your details are never stored on your phone or shared with merchants when you make a purchase.
Track your payments
You’ll see a list of recent purchases in your card details screen.
You can also see the Google Wallet transactions in online banking under the merchant’s name.
Payment alerts
For extra peace of mind, you can enable push notifications on the Bankwest App to receive notifications of contactless payments.
Common questions
You can use Google Pay on any compatible Android device such as smartphone, tablet or smartwatches.
Yes, Google Wallet will work in all countries wherever contactless payments are accepted. We recommend you take your physical card as a backup when travelling overseas, just in case you can’t find a contactless terminal.
You can spend up to your available balance when using your Bankwest Debit Mastercard and up to your available limit when using your Bankwest Mastercard credit card.
Make sure you get in touch with us. We can suspend or remove your Bankwest cards from Google Wallet and order you a new card if needed. You can also manage your cards in Google Wallet.
If your card was added to Google Wallet, we’ll update this with your new card details as soon as we issue it.
This means you can start using your new card straight away in cases where a physical card isn’t needed (like online shopping or where Google Wallet is accepted).
Before your physical card arrives in the mail, you can log into the Bankwest App to access your digital card.
Things to consider
Google Wallet works on Android devices running Pie 9.0 or higher.
Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
App push notifications
On eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled.