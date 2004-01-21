A better way to pay, by Google.

Google Wallet™ is the fast, simple way to pay in millions of places – online, in stores, and more. It brings together everything you need at the checkout and keeps your information secure.

You can use Google Wallet on any compatible Android device such as smartphone, tablet or smartwatches. With Google Wallet, you can:

Tap and pay wherever Mastercard contactless payments are accepted - even overseas

Buy on apps and websites where you see the Google Wallet logo – including Google products such as YouTube, the Play Store, Google Store, Google Photos and more.

Plus, all Mastercard debit and credit cards are eligible, so you’re covered for work and play.