Go wallet-less with Apple Pay today.

If you’ve misplaced your card, you can place a temporary lock on it in Bankwest Online Banking or our app – this will lock the card in the Wallet app, too.

If your card has been stolen, or it’s permanently lost, get in touch with us to cancel your card and order a new one.

If your card was added to Apple Pay, we’ll update your Wallet App with your new card details as soon as we issue it.

This means you can start using your new card straight away in cases where a physical card isn’t needed (like online shopping or where Apple Pay is accepted).

Before your physical card arrives in the mail, you can log into the Bankwest App to access your digital card.