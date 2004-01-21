Go wallet-less with Apple Pay today.
Tap into the benefits of Apple Pay
Make payments in store, online and in apps with less fuss.
A more secure way to pay
Your card number isn’t shared with merchants or saved to your device.
To pay with Face ID, double click the side button, glance at your screen, then hold your iPhone near the reader.
To pay with Touch ID, hold your iPhone near the reader with your finger on Touch ID.
Using Apple Pay online
Apple Pay is the fast, easy way to pay in selected apps and on participating websites because you no longer have to create an account or fill out lengthy forms.
To pay in selected apps and on participating websites in Safari on your iPhone and iPad, select Apple Pay at the checkout and complete the payment using Face ID or Touch ID.
Privacy with every payment
When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and a unique transaction code. Your full card number is never stored on your device or on Apple servers, and it can’t be shared with merchants. Apple Pay doesn’t keep transaction information that can be tied back to you.
Setup is easy
Get started by adding your Bankwest Mastercard® to your eligible device.
iPhone
- Open the Wallet app
- Tap the ‘+’ sign in the upper right corner
- To add the credit or debit card affiliated with your Apple account, enter its security code
- Or tap ‘Add a different card’ and use your iPhone camera to scan the card information.
Apple Watch
- Open the Watch app on your iPhone
- Tap ‘Wallet & Apple Pay’ then ‘Add Credit or Debit Card’
- To add the credit or debit card affiliated with your Apple account, enter its security code
- Or tap ‘Add a different card’ and use your iPhone camera to scan the card information.
Common questions
Yes, Apple Pay will work in all countries wherever contactless payments are accepted. You might take your physical card as a backup when travelling overseas, just in case you can’t find a contactless terminal.
No, your device uses Near Field Communications (NFC) to communicate with the reader.
You can spend up to your available balance when using your Bankwest Debit Mastercard and up to your available limit when using your Bankwest Mastercard credit card.
No, you need to use your physical card to withdraw cash.
Make sure you get in touch with us. We can suspend or remove your Bankwest cards from Apple Pay and order you a new card if needed.
You can also go to your Apple ID account page or use Find My to suspend or permanently remove the ability to pay from that device with Apple Pay.
On your Apple ID account page, sign in and click your device. In the information that appears, go to the Apple Pay section and click either ‘Remove’ or ‘Remove all’. Your card or cards will be suspended or removed from Apple Pay even if your device is offline and not connected to a cellular or Wi-Fi network.
If you’ve misplaced your card, you can place a temporary lock on it in Bankwest Online Banking or our app – this will lock the card in the Wallet app, too.
If your card has been stolen, or it’s permanently lost, get in touch with us to cancel your card and order a new one.
If your card was added to Apple Pay, we’ll update your Wallet App with your new card details as soon as we issue it.
This means you can start using your new card straight away in cases where a physical card isn’t needed (like online shopping or where Apple Pay is accepted).
Before your physical card arrives in the mail, you can log into the Bankwest App to access your digital card.
When the cashier asks you to provide your card, hold your device on the contactless terminal as if you are making a payment.
The cashier might need the last four digits of your Device Account Number. Here’s how to find them:
- iPhone or iPad - go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Wallet & Apple Pay’, and tap the card
- Apple Watch - open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, go to the ‘My Watch’ tab, tap ‘Wallet & Apple Pay’, then tap your card.
Things to consider
