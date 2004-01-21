Skip to main contentGo to search

Credit card interest rates and fees.

Credit card rates

Rates are subject to change. Rates are intended for new Bankwest Breeze Mastercard, Bankwest Zero Mastercard, Bankwest Qantas Mastercard and Bankwest More Mastercard customers only. Fees and charges apply, including annual fees on eligible cards.

Terms and conditions apply to introductory purchase rate and/or balance transfer rate promotions, view product pages for more details.

There is a limit of one Bankwest Breeze Mastercard, one Bankwest Zero Mastercard, one Bankwest Qantas Mastercard and one Bankwest More Mastercard per customer.

Bankwest Breeze Mastercard

Intro balance transfer rate for 24 months
0% p.a.
3% balance transfer fee applies.

Purchase rate
12.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.

Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.

Bankwest Zero Mastercard

Intro purchase and balance transfer rate for 6 months
0% p.a.
3% balance transfer fee applies.

Purchase rate
18.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.

Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.

Bankwest Qantas Mastercard

Intro balance transfer rate for 9 months
2.99% p.a.

Purchase rate
19.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.

Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.

Bankwest More Mastercard

Intro balance transfer rate for 9 months
0% p.a.
1% balance transfer fee applies.

Purchase rate
19.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.

Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.

Credit card fees

Ongoing annual fees

The credit card annual fees listed in the table are for new credit card customers and may not reflect the annual fees for existing or previous customers with the same product type.

Bankwest Breeze Mastercard
$49 Classic
$59 Platinum

Bankwest Zero Mastercard
$0 Classic
$0 Platinum

Bankwest Qantas Mastercard
$160 Platinum
$320 World

Bankwest More Mastercard
$100 Classic
$160 Platinum
$270 World


Other credit card fees and charges

Foreign Transaction Fee

2.95% of transaction amount.

Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.

Cash Advance Fee

3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater).

Payable for transactions that the annual cash advance percentage rate applies to.

Paper Statement Fee

$1.25 per statement.

Payable for each paper Card Account Statement sent to you (from 28 November 2016 onwards).

Over the Limit Fee

$10 

Payable for each statement period that you exceed your credit limit.

Notice of Demand Fee

$50 

Payable when we issue a notice of demand to you.

Late Payment Administration Fee

$25

Payable for each statement period that the minimum payment is not processed to your card account by the due date. This includes any amount shown on your card account statement as ‘amount due immediately’.

Balance Transfer Fee

Up to 3% of balance transfer amount.

Payable for each transaction that the introductory balance transfer percentage rate applies to.

Credit Card Replacement Fee

$25 

Payable on reissue of lost credit card over the entitled two free reissues per year (not applicable to stolen credit cards when a police report is filed).

Customer Trace Fee

$10

Payable each time we have to locate you during the period that you’re in default under the card contract.

Things you should know

