Credit card interest rates and fees.
Credit card rates
Rates are subject to change. Rates are intended for new Bankwest Breeze Mastercard, Bankwest Zero Mastercard, Bankwest Qantas Mastercard and Bankwest More Mastercard customers only. Fees and charges apply, including annual fees on eligible cards.
Terms and conditions apply to introductory purchase rate and/or balance transfer rate promotions, view product pages for more details.
There is a limit of one Bankwest Breeze Mastercard, one Bankwest Zero Mastercard, one Bankwest Qantas Mastercard and one Bankwest More Mastercard per customer.
0% p.a.
3% balance transfer fee applies.
12.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.
0% p.a.
3% balance transfer fee applies.
18.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.
Intro balance transfer rate for 9 months
2.99% p.a.
19.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.
0% p.a.
1% balance transfer fee applies.
19.99% p.a.
This rate also applies to purchases and balance transfers after any introductory period.
Cash advance rate
21.99% p.a.
Credit card fees
Ongoing annual fees
The credit card annual fees listed in the table are for new credit card customers and may not reflect the annual fees for existing or previous customers with the same product type.
$49 Classic
$59 Platinum
$0 Classic
$0 Platinum
$160 Platinum
$320 World
$100 Classic
$160 Platinum
$270 World
Other credit card fees and charges
Foreign Transaction Fee
2.95% of transaction amount.
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
Cash Advance Fee
3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater).
Payable for transactions that the annual cash advance percentage rate applies to.
Paper Statement Fee
$1.25 per statement.
Payable for each paper Card Account Statement sent to you (from 28 November 2016 onwards).
Over the Limit Fee
$10
Payable for each statement period that you exceed your credit limit.
Notice of Demand Fee
$50
Payable when we issue a notice of demand to you.
Late Payment Administration Fee
$25
Payable for each statement period that the minimum payment is not processed to your card account by the due date. This includes any amount shown on your card account statement as ‘amount due immediately’.
Balance Transfer Fee
Up to 3% of balance transfer amount.
Payable for each transaction that the introductory balance transfer percentage rate applies to.
Credit Card Replacement Fee
$25
Payable on reissue of lost credit card over the entitled two free reissues per year (not applicable to stolen credit cards when a police report is filed).
Customer Trace Fee
$10
Payable each time we have to locate you during the period that you’re in default under the card contract.
Things you should know
