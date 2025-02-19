Skip to main contentGo to search

The new Bankwest App.

An app that’s useful and uncomplicated, designed to fit in with you.

Your app is being upgraded.

Keep an eye out for the new version of the Bankwest App. It’s being released gradually so you’ll see it soon.

Turn on auto-updates

To get the latest version of the app on your device as soon as it’s available, turn on auto-updates in your device settings.

Watch out for scams

As we roll out these changes, it’s important to keep potential scams in mind. Remember these simple tips:

  • We’ll never send you a link via SMS or email to log in directly to your online banking
  • When you receive an SMS from us, the senders name will either be 'Bankwest' or 'BW Collect’
  • Always type bankwest.com.au into a web browser or use the Bankwest App to securely access your banking.

Your details won’t change

Your login details, account information, card number, scheduled payments, and app settings will remain unchanged.

Have a question?

We’ve answered the most common questions here.

Explore the new Bankwest App.

Your customised home screen.

Pin the account you want to see the most

Choose the account you’d like at the top of your Home screen.

Reorder your accounts

Swipe to see your account balances and details.

Track your recent transactions

See your most recent transactions across all your accounts.

Search for more than just answers.

Use search in the app to find answers and complete actions, like replacing your card, or setting up your PIN.

Money tab: Your accounts, cards and payments.

Accounts

  • View your account balances, details and recent transactions
  • Tap on transactions for details or to dispute them
  • Rename your account, find statements and set up PayID
  • Open new accounts.

Payments

  • Send and transfer money
  • View and edit upcoming payments
  • Manage payment limits.

Cards

  • View and copy card details
  • Temporarily lock or replace your card
  • Add to your digital wallet.

Goals

  • Create savings goals 
  • Track savings progress.

Property tab: A home for your home loan.

Access your home loan accounts

See your home loan balance and account details.

Check your next home loan repayment

Find the details of your next repayment amount and when it’s due.

See home loan interest you’ve saved

Track how much interest you’ve saved using your offsets.

Bankwest App profile screen

Profile: Your settings, preferences and support.

Setting and notifications

Update your personal details and notification settings, find tax statements and tax info.

Control security and privacy 

Manage your login options, data sharing and marketing preferences.

Notify us of your holiday

Tell us your travel plans and view foreign currency rates.

Get in touch

Message us anytime and find helpful support guides.

Bankwest App notification screen

Bell icon: Your notifications.

Notifications

See a list of recent notifications we’ve sent you.

Offers and options 

Find and action available offers relating to your accounts or home loan.

Applications

If someone has requested you open a joint account with them, the request will appear on this screen.

Security taken seriously.

Secure login

Access your account using biometrics (TouchID and FaceID) or PIN from your trusted device.

Lock your card from the app

Lock your card if you lose it or spot a suspicious transaction.

See if an account name checks out

When making a first-time payment, NameCheck shows you if an account name likely matches the account details based on our available payment data.

Stay in control

If you get notified of potential unusual activity on your account, you can handle it directly in the app.

Help and support when you need it.

Message us, anytime.

Messaging us in the app is the best way to get in touch.

Digital banking workshops.

Learn the essential skills to manage your finances with confidence in our latest version of the Bankwest App.
Register now

Extra help when you need it most.

If you’re having financial difficulties or are dealing with the loss of a loved one, we’re here to help.
Learn more

Helpful guides and articles.

Find answers to common questions, helpful guides and support.
Learn more

Common questions.

The new app and website are user-friendly and intuitive. Here’s how to familiarise yourself with the design:

  • Take the in-app tour when you first log in to the new version of the app

  • Use our simple search function to find what you’re looking for 

  • Got a question? Message us in the app anytime. 

We are committed to building products, services and experiences that are accessible and inclusive for all our customers.

Our new digital banking experiences have been built with accessibility as a priority, to ensure we meet the requirements of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 level AA. This informs our design language, colours, fonts, buttons, motion and styling.

Both app and website builds regularly undergo accessibility testing and independent audits. This work is ongoing to ensure that we consistently meet the changing needs and expectations of our customers.

The new version of the app will become available to customers across a roll-out period of a few weeks.

The easiest way to get the new version as soon as it’s available is to turn on automatic updates in your device settings.

Your login details will stay the same. 

It’s important that you’re using the latest version of the app so you have access to the latest security updates and features.

There will be a point in time where customers will be required to update their app and no longer able to use the current version. 

We expect older and outdated app versions to be decommissioned in 2025. 

If you don’t update the app you’ll still be able to access online banking. 

You’ll be prompted to pin an account to your home screen when you first log in to the new version of the app. You can update this anytime. If you only have one account with us, it will be automatically pinned to the top.

The property tab is a permanent feature in the app.

There are no changes to your account details, payments or settings.

You’ll find the orange payment button on most screens in the app. You can also make a payment by tapping ‘Money’ and then ‘Payments’.

We’ll be refreshing the look of Bankwest Online Banking soon. Keep an eye out.

If you’re a business banking customer you can find more information here.

Due to the screen size of a tablet, customers using the app on these devices will automatically be re-directed to online banking. This won’t change when the new version of the app is live.

Things to consider.

App push notifications

On eligible devices in which you have the Bankwest App installed and notifications enabled.

Images for illustrative purposes only.
Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.
Bankwest Samsung Wallet Terms of Use apply. Samsung and Samsung Wallet are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. 