The new Bankwest App.

We are committed to building products, services and experiences that are accessible and inclusive for all our customers.

Our new digital banking experiences have been built with accessibility as a priority, to ensure we meet the requirements of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 level AA. This informs our design language, colours, fonts, buttons, motion and styling.

Both app and website builds regularly undergo accessibility testing and independent audits. This work is ongoing to ensure that we consistently meet the changing needs and expectations of our customers.