Bankwest launches Check-it to help customers tackle scams.

Bankwest has released its new Check-it technology into the Bankwest App, which generates in-app digital alerts that aim to empower customers to check potentially suspicious transactions and banking activity.

Check-it alerts customers to unusual activity identified by Bankwest for example ATM use and POS purchases, or during first-time card use and digital wallet set-ups, helping customers to identify signs of potential fraudulent activity.

If the customer responds to the in-app alert that a transaction or activity is unrecognised they’re then prompted to call the Bankwest Fraud and Scams team for further support.

The introduction of Check-it is the latest in a series of new Bankwest digital investments in 2024, designed to help a growing number of customers across Australia to better protect themselves from scams and fraud.

Bankwest recently introduced ‘NameCheck’, a security tool that checks the account details a customer enters when making a first-time payment against available payment information, to indicate if the account details look right.

Bankwest has also locked down its Alpha Tags in 2024 – the name identifiers in SMS communications – enabling telcos to block fraudulent injections to non-official SMS threads aimed at scamming or defrauding customers.

Bankwest Head of Payments, Scams and Fraud Philippa Costanzo said: “Bankwest aspires to be Australia’s favourite digital bank and we’re focused on helping customers address the growing risk of scams and fraud.

“Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and Check-it aims to empower customers to check potentially suspicious transactions or activity we alert them to and then identify those they don’t recognise.

“Bankwest will continue to invest in digital services that help customers better protect themselves from scams, but the best defence is always for customers to stay vigilant and informed of threats and act quickly to report scams.”