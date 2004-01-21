Serving legal notices

How do I serve legal notices and documents on the Commonwealth Bank Group, including Bankwest?

In accordance with Section 109X of the Corporations Act 2001, please serve all statutory notices and legal documents (such as subpoenas, writs, garnishee orders and notices to produce) on the Commonwealth Bank Group, including Bankwest, by mailing or hand delivering them to our registered office, addressed to:

The Proper Officer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank Place South, Level 1

11 Harbour Street

Sydney NSW 2000









Service of Notices will not be accepted via fax or email.