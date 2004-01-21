Group Customer Advocate
What does the Group Customer Advocate do?
The Group Customer Advocate is here to be a voice for you, our customers − to make sure you’re heard, understood and treated fairly throughout the Commonwealth Bank Group.
While not independent of the Bank, the Group Customer Advocate is independent within the Bank, with a focus on:
- Identifying opportunities to improve the Bank’s products, services, systems and processes
- Helping the Bank make better decisions through the use of data, insights and different perspectives.
How we help
- Be the voice of our customers and communities to make sure they’re heard, understood and treated fairly – particularly those in vulnerable circumstances
- Promote fair customer outcomes across the Bank and proactively identify and fix issues before they become problems
- Guide the Bank in the design of accessible and inclusive products and services
- Ensure the financial safety and wellbeing of customers experiencing domestic and family violence, financial abuse and problem gambling.
What we’re focused on
The Group Customer Advocate and her team are currently committed to:
- Improving the financial wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander customers and communities
- Developing ways in which the Bank can better support customers who identify as LGBTIQA+, home loan guarantors, and incarcerated customers – among others
- Spending time with community organisations across Australia to understand the issues that are affecting the Bank’s customers, such as floods and bushfires, and finding ways to make improvements to the Bank’s responses
- Delivering specialist care to individuals experiencing domestic and family violence, financial abuse and problem gambling by way of the Community Assistance Line
- Helping the Bank find ways to support customers impacted by cost of living pressures.
How to contact the Group Customer Advocate
We are committed to providing banking services which are inclusive of all people. If you tell us about your personal or financial circumstance, we will work with you to identify a suitable way for you to access and undertake your banking.
You can contact Group Customer Advocate by:
- Email: customeradvocate@cba.com.au
- Mail:
Customer Advocate Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Reply Paid 88915
SYDNEY NSW 2001
- Call us on 13 17 19.