Economic and trade sanctions
What are sanctions?
Sanctions are measures used by national governments, supranational bodies and international organisations to support national security interests and/or advance foreign policy objectives. The requirements of different sanctions regimes will often vary depending on the government or body administering them, their intended aims, and the individuals, groups, vessels and entities they target. However, measures commonly imposed include:
- financial restrictions
- asset freezes
- travel bans
- targeted arms embargos, and/or
- import/export bans on certain commodities.
We are committed to ensuring the financial wellbeing of people, businesses and communities by ensuring we comply with the applicable sanctions regulations.
Our policy
In light of the differences amongst sanction laws of nation states, and as a division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (the Group), Bankwest adheres to the Group-wide policy which acts as basis for the development of appropriate internal procedures. We are committed to:
- ensuring employees understand the importance of sanctions compliance
- securing the Group's operations in their respective markets
- working to mitigate the risk of breaching sanctions regulations
- promoting awareness of our role as a responsible corporate citizen.
Due diligence
We undertake due diligence on:
- Our customers
- International payments
- Trade transactions
- Third parties.
The purpose of this due diligence is to ensure that we:
- Properly identify any sanction risk represented by our customers, transactions, trade deals and third parties with which we do business with; and
- Avoid breaching an applicable sanctions regime as a result of conducting business with, for, on behalf of, or otherwise, in relation to a sanctioned entity or individual.