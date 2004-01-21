Economic and trade sanctions

What are sanctions?

Sanctions are measures used by national governments, supranational bodies and international organisations to support national security interests and/or advance foreign policy objectives. The requirements of different sanctions regimes will often vary depending on the government or body administering them, their intended aims, and the individuals, groups, vessels and entities they target. However, measures commonly imposed include:

financial restrictions

asset freezes

travel bans

targeted arms embargos, and/or

import/export bans on certain commodities.

We are committed to ensuring the financial wellbeing of people, businesses and communities by ensuring we comply with the applicable sanctions regulations.