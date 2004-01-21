Anti-bribery and corruption, Anti-Tax Evasion Facilitation, and Speak Up

Anti-bribery and corruption

Bankwest is a division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (the Group). The Group's Anti-bribery and corruption (AB&C) Policy supports its zero appetite towards bribery, corruption and facilitation payments.

The Group's Policy serves as a single and consistent AB&C benchmark across the Group. It is designed to comply with the Australian Criminal Code Act 1995, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act 1977, the UK Bribery Act 2010 and all other AB&C related laws relevant to the locations in which the Group operates.

Amongst the key principles of the Policy, it should be noted that:

The Group has zero appetite towards bribery, corruption and facilitation payments

The giving, receiving, offering, promising, requesting or authorising of a bribe is expressly prohibited

Business activities must be transparent, sufficiently documented and above suspicion

The Group has a SpeakUP (“whistleblowing”) hotline available for any concerns to be raised

Due diligence is to be conducted on employees and on those who are doing business with, or on behalf of, the Group.

The Policy principles extend to all employees, directors, temporary staff, contractors, suppliers, service providers, agents and other third parties acting for or on behalf of the Group.