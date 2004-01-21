Take control of your finances with debt consolidation.

Debt consolidation is when you combine your outstanding debts into one loan, rather than paying off different loans separately like your credit card, personal loan and car loan at different interest rates – and sometimes with different lenders.

Consolidate into your home loan.

One of the biggest potential benefits of consolidating into your home loan is having just one repayment to monitor in addition to saving on interest, which can help make managing your finances easier. You could even put what you save on interest towards making extra home loan repayments.

However, keep in mind that you might end up paying more interest in the long term – home loans have a longer loan term, which means a greater amount of repayments over time.