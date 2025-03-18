Business accounts and Business services closing from 18 March 2025.

Things to consider.

For the Low Rate Mastercard and the Large Rewards Mastercard, the primary cardholder takes personal liability for repaying all balances owing on the account (including those balances owed by additional cardholders).

For the Corporate Mastercard, the chosen accountholder takes liability for all transactions on the account, including those made by additional cardholders.

The chosen ‘accountholder’ is the person, company, partnership, trust, club or association that has been identified as the ‘accountholder’ when the card was originally applied for. Where the accountholder is one or more individuals, each individual must be aged 18 years or older.

