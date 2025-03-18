Business accounts and Business services closing from 18 March 2025.
You must take immediate action to avoid impact from the closure of Business Banking Services on 18 March 2025, including:
- The closure of Bankwest Online Business Banking
- The closure of all business deposit and transactional accounts
- The cancellation or removal of particular business credit facilities or limits you may hold.
Actions you need to take
- Arrange other options for your payments. You must have these established before the closure date to ensure you can continue to operate your business.
- Transfer balances to your new account prior to closure. Any net credit balance(s) will be paid by bank cheque following closure and can take up to 14 - 21 days via Australia Post. The bank cheque can only be deposited into a bank account in the same name as shown on the cheque.
- Download any eStatements required via Online Business Banking as these will no longer be available from 18 March 2025.
If you’re an existing Bankwest Business customer with a query on your accounts
- Bankwest Business Closure Guide (PDF)
- Business Customer FAQs (PDF)
- Call us on 13 7000 between 6am - 8pm AWST Monday to Friday & Saturday 6am - 2:30pm AWST
- Merchant BPOINT Login
Available until 18 March 2025
- Online Business Banking
- Message us 24/7, log into the Bankwest App or online banking and select ‘Message us now’.
Join Australia’s largest bank
If you want a new business product, we will offer to redirect you to CommBank. Commbank will support the transition of your business banking and offer a range of products and services for all types and size of business.
World-class cyber security protection
CommBank is committed to ensuring your safety online through services and security features, including real time monitoring, fraud protection, secure banking and resources to help keep your business cyber-safe.
Australia-based 24/7 tailored support
From small business to corporate or regional and agribusiness, CommBank offers 24/7 support and innovative solutions designed to make business easier, back by specialised teams with deep industry knowledge.
Payment solutions
Customers using Bankwest payment solutions, such as EFTPOS or eCommerce must refer to the Bankwest Business Closure Guide (PDF) for the steps required to avoid disruption to the merchant service.
Product information
If you’re looking for information about your existing or closed Bankwest business products or services including Terms & Conditions, refer to links below.
Transaction Accounts and Business Overdrafts
Related documents
Business Loans
Business Corporate Mastercard
The below documents make up the Corporate Mastercard terms and conditions
Things to consider.
For the Low Rate Mastercard and the Large Rewards Mastercard, the primary cardholder takes personal liability for repaying all balances owing on the account (including those balances owed by additional cardholders).
For the Corporate Mastercard, the chosen accountholder takes liability for all transactions on the account, including those made by additional cardholders.
The chosen ‘accountholder’ is the person, company, partnership, trust, club or association that has been identified as the ‘accountholder’ when the card was originally applied for. Where the accountholder is one or more individuals, each individual must be aged 18 years or older.
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
Contact us.
We’re here to help
Message us in the Bankwest App or online banking.