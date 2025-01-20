Private banking service.
Enjoy less waiting and more personalised support with our private bank service designed to help you achieve your financial goals.
What is private banking?
Tailored support
One-to-one service from someone who knows your banking needs inside and out.
Seamless experiences
Your private client manager is only ever a phone call away and available outside office hours.
Expert guidance
Custom-made banking solutions designed to help you reach your goals.
How we help you prosper.
Private banker
You’ll have direct access to your private client manager for expert support, skipping the contact centre queue. They will work around your schedule and respond promptly.
Investment opportunities
We specialise in complex residential lending, whether you're buying a home or building a portfolio. Get the latest market data, property reports, and suburb reports. Also, explore various home loans to optimise your finances.
VIP bespoke services
As a Bankwest Private Bank client, you'll experience priority service and fast-tracked home loan appointments at a time that suits you.
Who we can work with.
- Professionals (doctors, accountants, lawyers, engineers, geologists, mining executives, IT specialists, and other university graduates)
- High-net-worth individuals
- Business owners who are able to separate their personal finance from their business finance.
Ready to get started?
Contact one of our regional managers to find out if you are eligible.
Outside of Western Australia
Gene Shneidman
Mobile: 0416 260 977
Email: gene.schneidman@bankwest.com.au