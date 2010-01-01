Referral form.

Referral source declaration

I informed the customer about Bankwest’s credit activities and:

(a) obtained the customer’s consent to be contacted by someone from Bankwest within 10 business days

(b) disclosed to the customer the benefits, including commission, which I or an associate of mine may receive from this referral;

(c) informed the customer that their personal information may be collected by the bank to provide the customer with any product or service requested and that Bankwest’s Privacy Statement explains how Bankwest may collect, use, and share the customer’s information, how the customer can access their personal information and correct it when it's wrong, how they can make a privacy related complaint and how it will be dealt with;

(d) I have not requested the customer to pay any fee for this referral;

(e) I have not engaged in activity for which a credit licence is required under the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2010; and

(f) in making this referral, I have not provided advice, a recommendation, opinion or other statement that would influence the customer in making a decision about a product or service regulated by Ch. 7 of the Corporations Act 2001.