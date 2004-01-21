Preparing and managing your money through separation

Joint home loan considerations

You’ll both need to agree on what happens to your jointly-owned property, factoring in the fees and charges that may be involved.

For example, you may agree to pay off any loans using savings or sell the property and use the sale proceeds to pay off any loans. On the other hand, if you plan to buy the other individual’s share of the property, you may be able to refinance your home loan, provided you’re able to demonstrate you can make the repayments.

To find out if you’re eligible to refinance, contact us to discuss your options and decide what’s right for you. Alternatively, you may also speak to a lawyer or financial advisor for further guidance.

It’s important to think about what will happen to the money in your home loan redraw or offset accounts linked to your joint home loan. You may wish to update the method of operation to ‘all must sign’ to prevent withdrawals happening without your agreement, or you can apply a stop to any linked joint offset accounts. Contact us to learn more and explore how this may affect your personal circumstances.

If you have concerns about meeting your financial commitments, contact our Financial Assist team on 1300 769 173.